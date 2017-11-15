Sheriff: Canton man busted for trying to meet up with underage girl

A Henderson County undercover operation has led to the arrest of a Canton man who agreed to meet up someone who he thought was an underage girl.

Frank Ray Polk, 60, is charged with online solicitation of a minor. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said his investigator has been working with the Attorney General’s Office and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office and they were conducting an investigation on Polk.

Hillhouse said the investigator posed as a 16-year-old girl and spoke with Polk online and they agreed to meet at a location in Henderson County at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

When Polk arrived, he was arrested by deputies, Hillhouse said.

Hillhouse said Polk has confessed to the crime.

“We take these crimes very seriously and we do what we can to keep the streets safe,” Hillhouse said.

