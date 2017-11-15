Longview police find crack, ecstasy, marijuana during drug bust

Longview police recovered a small stock of drugs during a drug bust Tuesday.

At 3:56 p.m., a Longview Police Department officer pulled over a driver in the 1200 block of Wells Street.

The police department says that when the officer stopped the driver - who was identified as Tarvio Dwayne Cooper Jr., 28, of Longview - she noticed an odor of marijuana.

Cooper also had an outstanding Gregg County warrant, which he was arrested on.

During a search, officers found a black knapsack in the bed of the truck. Inside, they found 35.2 grams of crack, 3.2 grams of ecstasy, 14.2 grams of marijuana and cash.

Cooper was charged with possession of marijuana and two charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

He was transported to Gregg County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.