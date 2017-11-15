Glen Campbell's wife speaks on Alzheimer's disease at Butterfly Hope Luncheon

Glen Campbell's wife is in Tyler today to speak on the complex challenges faced by people living with dementia and their families.

Kim Campbell is speaking this morning at the sixth annual Butterfly Hope Luncheon where she will share her personal journey of living with someone diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Campbell died from the disease in August of 2017.

The luncheon is being held at Willow Brook Country club.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mrs. Campbell to Tyler," said Stephanie Taylor, executive director. " Dementia and caregiving impacts more and more families, and the first step is to overcome stigmas that still persist around the disease. Glen and Kim's story and their family's journey will resonate with so many in our community."

