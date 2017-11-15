Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for isolated showers. Afternoon highs in the mid 70s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy with a light breeze this morning. Temperatures are starting out near 60 degrees. Expect clouds to increase through the late afternoon with a slight chance for a few sprinkles or even an isolated shower. Temperatures today will reach the lower to mid 70s. More clouds tomorrow with the continued chance for sprinkles or light showers. Temperatures will once again reach the lower to mid 70s by tomorrow afternoon. Mostly cloudy and breezy for Friday. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s by Friday afternoon ahead of the next cold front. The cold front could be a little slow to move through Saturday, which means rain chances could hang around past the morning hours. Just a few showers expected with gusty north winds behind the cold front and temperatures in the 60s most of the day Saturday. Clearing skies by late Saturday and cooler than average temperatures Sunday into early next week.

