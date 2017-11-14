No injuries in South Tyler house fire

Fire crews are still on the scene of a house fire in Smith County.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal's office, crews responded to the call in the 16,000 block of Echo Glen Drive Tuesday morning.



According to firefighters on scene, the family was home at the time of the fire but were able to get out safely. There are no injuries.

Damage to the home was confined to the inside of the house, and little damage was done to the exterior. The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

