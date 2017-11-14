Tuesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s

A few areas of patchy fog, otherwise cloudy skies this morning with a few sprinkles possible in far northern areas.

Mostly cloudy again today, but slightly warmer with afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower 70s.

More clouds tomorrow with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. A slight chance for a few isolated showers on Thursday, especially in northern areas.

Clouds hang around through the end of the week with breezy conditions by Friday. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s Friday afternoon.

A cold front arrives Saturday morning with a chance for a few showers early along the front.

Clearing skies by Saturday afternoon and breezy with north winds gusting to 20-25 mph.

Temperatures behind the front will return to normal or even below normal with highs in the mid 60s this weekend and early next week.

