Bread pudding is a decadent Southern favorite dessert. You can make it in your slow cooker, which frees up your oven for baking turkeys and sweet potatoes, which is pretty handy this time of year!

Slow-cooker white chocolate-pecan bread pudding with butterscotch sauce



Ingredients:

1/2 loaf stale French bread, cubed or torn into bite-sized pieces

2/3 cup chopped or halved pecans

2/3 cup white chocolate chips

4 eggs, beaten

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups half and half

1 stick of salted butter, melted

Jar of Smuckers butterscotch ice cream topping

Method:

Butter the inside of your slow cooker, and then place the bread, pecans, and white chocolate chips in it.

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, butter, vanilla, and half and half until sugar dissolves.

Pour the liquid over the bread in the slow cooker. Cover and allow to cook on low until a knife inserted into the center of the pudding comes out clean, three to four hours.

Serve while warm, drizzled with a tablespoon of butterscotch syrup. You can use any flavor syrup you prefer, such as caramel or chocolate, of course.

Enjoy!