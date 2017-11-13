Roy Moore exclusive

Once again, as a part of the Raycom media group, we are able to bring you news you won't be able to get anywhere else in East Texas. Tonight at 10, hear from Roy Moore and his wife as they talk with our sister station WBRC about the sexual misconduct allegations dogging his senate bid.
Tonight at 10, we have a new report on what the state of Texas is now doing about price gouging surrounding Hurricane Harvey.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you. He'll let you know when you can expect to see some cooler temps in the weather where you live.
Tyler Police are on the scene of a reported shooting near an apartment complex.More >>
Record-breaking attendance is expected Tuesday at the 2017 Power of the Purse lunch.More >>
Kilgore sixth graders got a hands-on experience with science thanks to the Trailblazer Museum on Wheels.More >>
Tyler Police is still seeking your assistance in locating a missing adult with a disability. It has been 22 days since Brandon Harward has been reported missing on October 23, by his parents from his apartment in Tyler.More >>
Smith County Sheriff has confirmed an arrest last week is connected to the murder of a Tyler man.More >>
