Roy Moore exclusive

Once again, as a part of the Raycom media group, we are able to bring you news you won't be able to get anywhere else in East Texas. Tonight at 10, hear from Roy Moore and his wife as they talk with our sister station WBRC about the sexual misconduct allegations dogging his senate bid.

Tonight at 10, we have a new report on what the state of Texas is now doing about price gouging surrounding Hurricane Harvey.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you. He'll let you know when you can expect to see some cooler temps in the weather where you live.