One person dead, two injured in Chelsea Creek Apartments shooting

Tyler Police are on the scene of a confirmed shooting inside an apartment complex.

It happened just after 8:30 Monday night at the intersection of Thistle and Shiloh in Building 14 in the Chelsea Creek Apartment complex.

Officer Don Martin said that a black male in his mid-20s was killed in the shooting. Two other males were shot as well, and were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.



Martin said that it is suspected that there are multiple suspects, and that they fled the scene. Police are searching for those suspects and working to find witnesses to the shooting.



Please contact Tyler Police Department or Tyler Smith-County Crime Stoppers if you have information.

