Power of the Purse luncheon anticipates recording-breaking crowd

Record-breaking attendance is expected Tuesday at the 2017 Power of the Purse lunch.

The event takes place at the Green Acres CrossWalk Conference Center in Tyler.

This year's keynote speaker is Brittany Merrill Underwood.



Underwood is the CEO and Founder of the Akola Project.

The Akola Project employs hundreds of women in Dallas and Uganda to make jewelry, selling their designs at exclusive stores including Neiman Marcus and Tyler’s own Cole and Co.

It has empowered more than 500 women to lift their families from poverty, transforming the lives of 4,000 children.

This event is the signature event of the Women's Fund.

The Women's Fund is a group of more than 240 women, whose individual gifts are combined to contribute larger donations to organizations that help women and children in the community.

In 2017, they distributed more than one million dollars in grants.

Pieces from the Akola collection will be available at a popup shop at the event. There will also be a silent auction.

The event takes place from 11 AM to 1 PM.

