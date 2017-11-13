SCSO releases more details about Whitehouse murder

Smith County Sheriff has confirmed an arrest last week is connected to the murder of a Tyler man.

Nathan Ryan Garcia, 20, of Whitehouse, turned himself into the Smith County Sheriff's Office after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday.

This is the second arrest in connection to the murder of 19-year old Andrew Carpenter near Whitehouse.

On November 8, Garcia turned himself in to authorities after an arrest warrant for murder was issued.



“We developed probable cause to link the second arrest to one of the drivers who also assisted,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.



Smith said Garcia is the second suspect in the murder of Carpenter.



“We don't believe he pulled the trigger, but was enough involved in it,” said Sheriff Smith.



Martin Wesley Martin, 21, was the first suspect arrested.



According to Sheriff Smith, on November 5 authorities found Carpenter with a gunshot wound inside a home on 8800 block of Deerwood Drive.

Carpenter was taken to the hospital and later died.



A few hours after the murder, Reynolds was taken into custody and charged with murder. Authorities located Reynolds at a hospital being treated for a gunshot wound.



Sheriff Smith said information on what led up to the murder is limited, since it's a standing investigation.



“An argument that escalated further than it should have,” said Sheriff Smith. “One is charged with murder being shot in the leg, and he shot the victim in the chest.”



Smith said they are now moving forward with turning in the evidence to the district attorney.



“A grand jury will hear the cases on the two we have arrested and decide,” said Sheriff Smith.

Nathan Garcia is out of jail after posting a half a million dollar bond.

