Search continues for Tyler man missing since October 23

Tyler Police Department is still seeking your assistance locating a missing adult with a disability.

It has been 22 days since Brandon Harward was reported missing on October 23 by his parents. He was not found from his apartment in Tyler. He may not be able to find his way home if he strayed or was taken too far from his apartment. Harward's neighbor, Laura Evans, said a few days before he disappeared Brandon seemed to be in distress.

"He was just standing out here by his door and walking, passing back and forth, going out to the parking lot like he was looking for somebody and then his mom came that Monday and said that I can't find him anymore," she said.

According to Evans, Harward was possibly figuring out how to travel outside of the city.

"There was a neighbor way down there; he asked [was there] any way he could get to Mexico and they told him no and he just walked off," she said.

People close to Brandon said he has gone missing before but it's not like him to leave home. Evans said Brandon is a good neighbor and easy to be around.

"He was a really quiet person; he always stayed to himself here at his apartment. He rode his bicycle back and forth to work and he would just stop by and say hello on his way in," she said. "[He's] just a really nice young man."



Brandon is a white male, age 32, is 5’8” tall, weighs 130 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

A search party has conducted searches near and around his apartment on Shiloh Road with no signs of his whereabouts discovered. All his personal belongings were left in his apartment that was found unsecured. Police found no signs of foul play while searching his apartment.

If you have any information related to his disappearance please contact Detective Andy Erbaugh at 903-531-1099 or Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

