Kilgore students get their hands on science at Trailblazer Museum

Kilgore sixth graders got a hands-on experience with science thanks to the Trailblazer Museum on Wheels.

The mobile museum showcases aspects of science and possible careers that can really give students more options to think about. Students looked at a virtual human body and several aspects of electricity, and even got an experience with robotics.

“It has different things with STEM, which is Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, and it has a lot of different hands-on activities that our students get to do. And it just kind of helps them see what different careers are that they can do in those different fields,” said Kilgore sixth grade teacher Brittany Cleveland.

There are two museums on wheels that travel the state getting kids excited about science.

