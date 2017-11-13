Smith County sheriff identifies inmate who hanged himself, now on life support

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith identified the inmate who hanged himself in jail last week. The inmate is currently in the hospital on life support.

From the Smith County Sheriff:

The inmate who hanged himself in the Smith County Jail on November 8th is identified as:

Quincy Butler, 44 years old formerly of New Orleans, Louisiana. Quincy Butler remains on life support at a local hospital. Mr. Butler’s family was located in New Orleans and were notified on Thursday, November 9th. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Previous release:

On November 8, 2017, at approximately 1:25 pm, a Smith County Inmate was located by a Detention Officer inside a side cell hanging from a ligature. A Code Blue (medical emergency) was called notifying medical and additional personnel to the area of the jail where the incident occurred. A side cell is a cell designed to house a single inmate. The inmate was cut down from the ligature immediately and Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation CPR was initiated. Emergency Medical Services and the Tyler Fire Department responded and continued lifesaving efforts. The inmate was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he is listed in very critical condition.

The inmate has been in the Smith County Jail since November 2, 2017 and had been in court today. The inmate was segregated in a side cell due to his being a danger to other inmates. The inmate was also on suicide watch due to answers recorded during his initial booking which indicated he was a suicide risk. He was on a required ten minute observation and had been checked nine minutes prior to being observed hanging.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards and Texas Rangers have been notified which is standard protocol for the Smith County Jail.

