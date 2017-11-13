Indictments released on West Rusk ISD teacher charged with invasive visual recording

The indictments for the former West Rusk ISD teacher charged with invasive visual recording in a bath or dressing room have been released.

Joshua Pero, 35, was booked into the Rusk County Jail on September 12.

According to the indictments released by the Rusk County District Clerk's Office to KLTV Monday afternoon, Pero on or about May 18, did then and there with intent invade the privacy of three different females, without their consent. The indictment alleges Pero did so by use of recording by electronic means a visual image of the complainants in a changing room.

The complainant's names will not be released.

Pero was a teacher at West Rusk ISD until May of 2017 when he offered his letter of resignation.

According to Superintendent Lawrence Coleman, West Rusk ISD CCISD administration acted "appropriately and quickly by following the reporting requirements to law enforcement, Texas Education Agency, and the State Board of Education."

Coleman tells KLTV Pero is no longer an employee at West Rusk CCISD.

Pero's next docket hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13. The District Attorney's Office tells KLTV it could be next year before Pero goes to trial.

Related: Former West Rusk ISD teacher charged with invasive visual recording in bath or dressing room

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.