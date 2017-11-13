Human remains found near I-20 in Smith County

Sheriff Larry Smith released a statement on Monday afternoon regarding human remains found along the interstate in Smith County.

From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office

On November 11, 2017, at 8:00 pm, Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the discovery of a human skull near the 600 block of Interstate 20 in Smith County.

Smith County Sheriff’s Patrol deputies responded to the location and met with witnesses who stated that they had found what they believe to be a human skull. Deputies secured the scene and did in fact recover what is believed to be human remains.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to assist with the investigation. Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger was notified. The recovered remains are being transported to Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas for identification.

On November 12, detectives and crime scene investigators returned to the area to continue processing the scene. In an effort to process a large wooded area, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office has contacted the ALERT Academy for assistance in conducting the coordinated search.

