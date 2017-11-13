SCSO releases statement on second murder suspect arrest

Smith County Sheriff's Office:

On November 5, 2017 at 1:17 am, Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a shooting at a residence in the 8800 block of Deerwood Drive in Smith County.

Smith County Sheriff’s Patrol deputies along with emergency medical personnel responded to the location where a male victim was found inside the residence with a gunshot wound. Witnesses at the location were performing CPR on the victim. EMS arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The victim was identified as Andrew Carpenter, 19 years of age of Tyler.

Deputies secured the scene and were able to locate several witnesses. Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to assist with the investigation.

A suspect was identified after he checked in to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg. The suspect, Martin Wesley Reynolds Jr. 21 of Tyler was taken into custody and charged with murder. The investigation into this offense is active and ongoing.

As the investigation continued many witnesses were interviewed and more facts regarding the offense were discovered. Investigators developed information that lead to the identification of a second suspect. On November 8th, an arrest warrant for Murder was issued for Nathan Ryan Garcia 20 of Whitehouse.

Detectives made contact with Garcia’s family and advised them of the warrant. Approximately one hour later Garcia accompanied by his parents, arrived at the Sheriff’s Office. Garcia turned himself into detectives. He was taken into custody and placed in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000.00 bond. Garcia was subsequently released on bond pending trial.

