Tyler man charged with theft of copyrighted information in connection to vacation business

A Tyler man is accused of stealing copyrighted information from a vacation business in which he was employed and apparently using it for other vacation businesses.

Reggie Charley Harkey, 44, is charged with third-degree theft of trade secrets and state-jail felony burglary.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit signed by a Smith County Sheriff’s Office detective, employees of the Holiday Inn Club Vacations, located in the 18200 block of Singing Woods Lane in Flint, reported on Nov. 26, 2016, that someone had gone into several locked offices.

The detective spoke with an official with the business, who said he had begun reviewing video on the night of the theft and saw a former employee, Harkey, going into several offices and removing the proprietary sales books, around 12:54 a.m. that day. The official said the materials were copyrighted and that at the beginning of his employment, Harkey had signed a contract which contained a confidentiality statement. The official said that information was the property of the company.

The detective reported finding that Harkey had been listed as a manager for another vacation company and had also opened his own business called Resort Consultants, since leaving Holiday Inn Club Vacations. The detective also learned Harkey had received several complaints on the Better Business Bureau in reference to unfulfilled obligations on products he had sold to customers.

Harkey was indicted on the charges on Aug. 24 but was not arrested until Nov. 7.

He is scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 4.

