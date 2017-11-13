Lindale PD confirms fatality in wreck involving 18 wheeler on I- - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Lindale PD confirms fatality in wreck involving 18 wheeler on I-20, FM 849

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
Connect
(Source: KLTV Staff) (Source: KLTV Staff)
(Source: KLTV Staff) (Source: KLTV Staff)
(Source: KLTV Staff) (Source: KLTV Staff)
LINDALE, TX (KLTV) -

Lindale police are responding to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal wreck along I-20.

According to Smith County officials, the wreck involves an 18-wheeler and a white vehicle on I-20 near FM 849.

Lindale Police has confirmed at least one fatality.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more details become available.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly