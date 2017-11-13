Investigation into cause of massive structure fire at Tyler storage facility complete

The investigation into what caused a massive structure fire at a storage facility in Tyler is complete.

On Nov. 5, around 10:30 p.m. firefighters with Fire Departments from Noonday, Flint/Gresham, Bullard, Tyler, Whitehouse, Dixie, Chapel Hill and Winona responded to a structure fire at a storage facility in the 13 thousand block of Highway 155 South, near the CubeSmart Storage.

Several RVs were on fire when crews arrived. Electrical transformers showered sparks as heat from the fire intensified. The glow of the fire and rising thick black smoke could be seen for miles in the area of Highway 155 and Loop 323.

The assistant fire marshal says the investigation is over and they have classified it as "an undetermined cause."

Officials cannot pinpoint the exact source of the fire, they have filed it as an "undetermined cause."

Two firefighters did receive medical attention but both are doing ok and were released from the hospital. Property managers were on-site and were not injured.

