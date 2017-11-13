Two arrested for racing on highway in Longview

Two men have been arrested and charged with racing on a highway.

Blake Thomas Warren, 20, was arrested and charged Sunday for Racing on a highway and possession of a dangerous drug. Aaron Joseph Dangel, 25, is charged with racing on a highway.

Both drivers were spotted in the 1100 block of Spur 63, according to the probable cause report. A Longview officer observed and heard the two men's vehicles accelerating at a fast pace. The two attempted to slow down after spotting the patrol unit. The officer pulled both men over and they were arrested on site, according to the report.

The report showed that the officer also located a Xanax in Warren's Wallet.

Both Warren and Dangel were taken to the Gregg County Jail. Dangel posted $1,000 bond on Sunday and was released. Warren posted $3,000 bond and was released Sunday.

