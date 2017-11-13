Lindale crews investigating cause of structure fire

Lindale fire is investigating the cause of a morning house fire.

According to Smith County emergency services, they received a call at about 11:20 a.m. in regards to smoke at a residence on FM 14 and County Road 325.

Officials say the call came in from a bystander who reported seeing smoke coming out of the corner of the residence.

Authorities say the house was not fully engulfed in the fire, but at least one bedroom is a total loss.

It is confirmed that no one was home at the time of the fire, and the cause remains unknown.

