Tyler Police searching for missing man with disability

Tyler Police is still seeking your assistance in locating a Missing Adult with a disability.

It has been 22 days since Brandon Harward has been reported missing on October 23, by his parents from his apartment in Tyler. He may not be able to find his way home if he strayed or was taken too far from his apartment.

Brandon is a W/M, age 32, he is 5’8” tall, weighs 130 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

A search party has conducted searches near and around his apartment on Shiloh Road with no signs of his whereabouts discovered. All his personal belongings were left in his apartment that was found unsecured. Police found no signs of foul play while searching his apartment.

If you have any information related to his disappearance please contact Detective Andy Erbaugh at 903-531-1099 or Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.