Monday's Weather: Mostly cloudy and mild. with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees

Watch out for some dense fog on the morning commute. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Mostly cloudy and mild through the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. A slight warming trend through the next few days with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will reach the lower 70s tomorrow and mid 70s by mid week. A slight chance for a few isolated showers returns to the forecast by Thursday and Friday ahead of the next cold front.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s ahead of the front and fall back to near average in the upper 60s behind the front for the weekend.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.