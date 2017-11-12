ETX teen earns Eagle Scout rank at thirteen

At just 13 years old, an East Texas Boy Scout has earned the highest achievement rank possible.

On November 12, friends, family, and fellow Boy Scouts gathered in Tyler to celebrate Madhav Brazel's Eagle Scout honor.

Few boy scouts earn the Eagle Scout ranking and most who do so are at least 16.

State representative Louie Gohmert, who is an Eagle Scout himself, spoke at this afternoon's event and presented Brazel with an American flag that flew over the capital building in his honor.

Brazel says, persistence is what allowed him to earn the Eagle Scout rank at such a young age.

"This is just a great accomplishment for many people,” says Brazel. “If you say to anyone that you’re an Eagle Scout, they will know what that means even though they probably won't know how you got there. They will know that that is a pretty big accomplishment.”

Brazel added that he was following in his father's footsteps, who also earned an Eagle Scout rank when he was thirteen.

