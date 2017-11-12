Officer urges East Texans to consider adoption, foster care

On Veterans Day weekend, an East Texas police officer made an impassioned plea to his congregation to help children in desperate need, and revealed his own secret.

The plea was to help foster and adopt children. Ryan Waldow addressed his Longview church congregation on a matter he felt of utmost importance: Fostering and adopting children in need.



"It was national take a stand day. Take a stand for children through fostering or adoptive care. I wanted to challenge our congregation on making a difference on a child’s life through fostering or adoption," he says.



The Hallsville police officer had a personal reason, which he revealed to his church.



"No one knew anything about it. I was adopted. No better way to honor children in foster care than to tell my story of adoption and success," Waldow says.



Waldow had the chance to meet his own birth mother and have a reunion. He wants children to have the same chance he had. To grow in a safe and nurturing environment.



"They never have been shown love or compassion," he says.



"I am proud. He's a lot more than I hoped he would ever be when I first met him. He's so much more than that," says wife Michelle.



As an officer he see's children in crisis from abuse and neglect, and those lingering in child protective services



"The children aren't seeing birthdays and Christmas like me and you have seen. They're suffering. That child only knows one thing, that they need help," Ryan says.



A staunch pro-life advocate, he simply wants children to have a chance.



"For a life that is taken away through abortion, that life could be me. To stand up and open your heart open your home to a foster child, is one of the best gifts you can give a child," says Waldow.



Waldow asked nothing more than that people would consider being foster parents, and support adoption.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.