Jeep Outlaws visit Vet Plaza

A convoy of Jeeps flying flags was seen moving across an East Texas highway Sunday in a continuing effort to honor veterans.
The convoy of the Jeep Outlaws club, many from Tyler, made their way to Longview to visit the Veterans Plaza at Teague Park. As is their trademark, they were patriotically flying American and military branch flags along the way.
The group wanted to continue the Veterans Day weekend by visiting the plaza to honor those who have served the country.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.
Tyler police are responding to a wreck involving a pedestrian.More >>
Tyler police are responding to a wreck involving a pedestrian.More >>
Andy Warhol is in Tyler, well sort of. Some of his work is, anyway. The famed pop artist has several dozen signed limited prints on display at the Tyler Museum of Art on the TJC campus. And some of the pieces which you may not have seen before.More >>
Andy Warhol is in Tyler, well sort of. Some of his work is, anyway. The famed pop artist has several dozen signed limited prints on display at the Tyler Museum of Art on the TJC campus. And some of the pieces which you may not have seen before.More >>
Growth and sheer volume of traffic has prompted one East Texas county to consider a very expensive upgrade to their stretch of Interstate 20.More >>
Growth and sheer volume of traffic has prompted one East Texas county to consider a very expensive upgrade to their stretch of Interstate 20.More >>
A Texas man who was charged with intoxication manslaughter in Rusk County has been sentenced to 99-years in prison.More >>
A Texas man who was charged with intoxication manslaughter in Rusk County has been sentenced to 99-years in prison.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year--old woman on stalking charges in connection to allegations that she sent threatening and harassing letters, set off car alarms, followed people, and spread rumors because she wanted to date a man after his wife died.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year--old woman on stalking charges in connection to allegations that she sent threatening and harassing letters, set off car alarms, followed people, and spread rumors because she wanted to date a man after his wife died.More >>