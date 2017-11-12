Jeep Outlaws visit Vet Plaza

A convoy of Jeeps flying flags was seen moving across an East Texas highway Sunday in a continuing effort to honor veterans.



The convoy of the Jeep Outlaws club, many from Tyler, made their way to Longview to visit the Veterans Plaza at Teague Park. As is their trademark, they were patriotically flying American and military branch flags along the way.

The group wanted to continue the Veterans Day weekend by visiting the plaza to honor those who have served the country.



