The Houston County Sheriff Office is searching for a missing elderly man, Frank Roth.

According to the HCSO, Roth was last seen walking his dog Friday night near the Grapeland Country Club.

Roth was last wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Further details are limited at this time.

If you have any information on Roth, you are asked to contact police or the Houston County Sheriff's Office at 936-544-2862.

