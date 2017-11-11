ETX woman receives citation for tornado debris

The long-standing tradition of honoring veterans on the courthouse steps continued in one East Texas town today.More >>
The long-standing tradition of honoring veterans on the courthouse steps continued in one East Texas town today.More >>
Two men are under arrest and charged with aggravated robbery in Trinity.More >>
Two men are under arrest and charged with aggravated robbery in Trinity.More >>
Here is your Week 11 Red Zone schedule.More >>
Here is your Week 11 Red Zone schedule.More >>
The City of Longview has authorized a new partnership with the House of Disciples, a local recovery center, which will allow those suffering from homelessness to earn an income.More >>
The City of Longview has authorized a new partnership with the House of Disciples, a local recovery center, which will allow those suffering from homelessness to earn an income.More >>
One person has died in a fatal motorcycle wreck in Van Zandt County.More >>
One person has died in a fatal motorcycle wreck in Van Zandt County.More >>