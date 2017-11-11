Longview honors veterans at annual ceremony

The long-standing tradition of honoring veterans on the courthouse steps continued in one East Texas town today.

The annual Veterans Day ceremony was held Saturday at the Gregg county courthouse in Longview.

For decades, the county has organized the effort each year to honor those who have selflessly given service to this country.

The tradition of the roll call was kept as veterans lined up on the courthouse steps while their military branch anthem played.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.