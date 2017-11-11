Learn how you can help tornado victim Mary Cope

Mary Cope lost her home and all of her belongings in the April 29th Tornados in Van Zandt County.

Her property is now littered with debris and she received a citation from the county.

She’s asking for help with cleaning it up so she doesn’t get fined.

If you would like help Mary Cope, you can donate to her Go Fund Me account here.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.