Two arrested for robbery charges in Trinity

Two men have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery in Trinity.

William Potter, 28, and Robert Seay, 28, were arrested Friday night.

According to Trinity police reports, on Friday around 9:45 pm White Rock C Store on hwy356 was robbed at gunpoint.

After reviewing the tapes and a short investigation two suspects were located at the 300 block of Lakewood Drive.

