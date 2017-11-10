DPS: 1 killed in Van Zandt County fatal motorcycle crash

One person has died in a fatal motorcycle wreck in Van Zandt County.

About 8:50 p.m. Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the intersection of Highway 64 and FM 314 in Van Zandt County.

Justice of the Peace Gary Alfred also responded to the scene, according to DPS. The person has not been identified at this time and details about the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

