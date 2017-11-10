Emergency crews on scene of wreck in Tyler, injuries reported

Tyler Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck in Tyler.

The wreck occurred at the corner of Old Jacksonville Highway and Rice road and involved a large truck and an SUV.

One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Traffic is reportedly at a standstill in the Northbound lanes. Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes if possible.

KLTV has a crew on scene and will bring you the latest updates.

