Longview man arrested after throwing brick through church window

Longview police arrested a man after he threw a landscaping brick through a church window.

It happened at the Grace Creek Church in the 1500 block of West Hawkins Parkway in Longview Thursday around 3 p.m.



According to a probable cause for arrest, Brian Scott Kennedy was at the church and threatening to kill people. He then threw a cinder block through a glass door and entered the building, where he damaged $2,000 worth of electronics in the building. Staff members managed to lock him in a windowless room until police arrived and took him into custody.



He was charged with criminal mischief damage/ destroy worship center. His bond was set at $30,750.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.