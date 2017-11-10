Hiway 80 Rescue Mission serves veterans

The Highway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview held its annual Veteran’s Day luncheon for vets with no place to call home.

After a ceremony, 14 veterans, along with others staying at the mission enjoyed a complimentary turkey lunch. Rescue Mission employees think it’s important to make sure the vets feel appreciated, and want to make sure they are appreciated year 'round, not just on Veteran’s Day.

“We want to honor all veterans on Veteran’s Day, and that’s happening across the nation as veterans are being honored. But where the homeless are the veterans, we just want to make sure that they know that they are still loved, they’re valued, we appreciate their service, so we wanted to go above and beyond to make this day special for them,” said Highway 80 Rescue Mission Associate Director Rusty Fennell.

According to the 2017 Homeless Count 11 percent of the homeless in Longview are veterans.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.