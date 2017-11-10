DPS: Man found deceased in Smith County creek lost control of vehicle on wet roadway

Officials have identified a person who was found dead in a submerged vehicle in Smith County as an East Texas man who was reported missing Thursday.

Smith County Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger confirmed that Dillon McDougal was found deceased on Friday night. Texas DPS Sgt. Jean Dark said that investigators determined McDougal had been traveling eastbound on FM 1252 on the way to work when he lost control of his vehicle on a wet roadway.

Friday afternoon the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a creek in an area near the border of Smith and Gregg counties, on FM 1252 where a car was found submerged.

Sabine and Red Springs fire departments also responded. A justice of the peace arrived at the scene about 6:15 p.m.

Family members were also at the scene.

About 6:45 p.m., officials confirmed his identity.

According to family members posts via social media, McDougal had been missing since Thursday morning.

DPS released a statement on the investigation:

Troopers are currently on the scene of a one-vehicle crash. Preliminary investigators reports indicate that they have located a brown 1997 Toyota passenger car upside down in a pond off of FM-1252. One person was found to be in the vehicle deceased. The Justice of the Peace has been notified as well as Rutledge Funeral Home. More information will be released as it becomes available and is verified.

