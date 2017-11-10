ETX kindergartner celebrates special marine with Veterans Day song

An East Texas girl wanted to do something nice for her uncle in time for Veterans Day, so she sang him a very special song.

Brooklyn Shellenberger, 6, is in kindergarten at Martins Mill Elementary in Ben Wheeler.

The day holds a special place in her heart, thanks to her uncle, Dustin, who serviced time with the United States Marine Corps.

Shellenberger says she learned the song from her teacher, Mrs. A, at her school. She sang it for her grandmother who captured it on video.

Hopefully, her marine enjoys her sweet message and has a happy and rewarding Veterans Day.

