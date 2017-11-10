Flint man escapes house in early morning fire

Longview resident, Julia Brady, received a call from a friend early Friday morning that said her old property was consumed in flames.

Several fire departments battled the house fire that broke in the 16,000 block of Oak Trail Drive.

Brady recently moved out of the double-wide trailer after living there for some time. She said her younger brother and his girlfriend were asleep inside the residence when the fire broke.

“I got a call saying my old house was on fire and at that point, I said "Oh God. Please walk back. Did you see my little brother? Did you see his girlfriend?” Brady said.

Brady's brother, Jeff Jacobson, and his girlfriend have been living in the trailer for two weeks since traveling to Texas from their home in Montana. Brady explained they were in the process of helping her move her belongings out while she signed the property over to her neighbors.

A neighbor made the initial call to authorities around 4 a.m. According to neighbors, they were unaware people were living in the residence and didn't believe anyone was inside at the time of the fire. Brady said her brother and his girlfriend barely made it out by escaping through the bedroom window and leaving everything behind.

Jacobson drove straight to the motel where his mother was staying to notify her of the fire.

“I got a call from my mom saying that my little brother was scared. You know, the house had burst into fire while he was sleeping and since he’s from Montana he didn’t know what else to do but he drove straight there," she said. "His phone was burned in the fire; he had nobody to call and he didn’t know what to do.”

The Flint-Gresham, Dixie, and Noonday fire departments responded to the scene. Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal, Trey Glover, was on scene to investigate.

The cause of the fire is still unclear at this time.

We will keep you updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.