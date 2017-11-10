Flint man escapes house in early morning fire

Here is your Week 11 Red Zone schedule.More >>
The City of Longview has authorized a new partnership with the House of Disciples, a local recovery center, which will allow those suffering from homelessness to earn an income.More >>
One person has died in a fatal motorcycle wreck in Van Zandt County.More >>
Officials have identified a person who was found dead in a submerged vehicle in Smith County as an East Texas man who was reported missing.More >>
The highway 80 rescue mission in Longview held its annual Veteran’s Day Luncheon for vets with no place to call home.More >>
