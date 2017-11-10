Two ETX men indicted on federal charges for distributing cocaine

A federal grand jury has indicted a Henderson man and Longview man accused of distributing cocaine.

Terry Wayne “T-Wayne” Anthony, 48, of Henderson, and Ledarian Dearsey Dentrell “Pee Wee” Pickron, 29, of Longview, are each charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

According to the text of the indictment, the duo distributed over 150 grams of crack cocaine over a period of four occasions in 2016.

They were indicted on the charges on Oct. 18. Pickron was arrested on Oct. 23 and Anthony was arrested on Nov. 7. The indictment was unsealed on Nov. 8.

They are scheduled for a jury selection and trial on Jan. 16 at the federal courthouse in Tyler.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.