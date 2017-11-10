Longview fire crews responding to house fire

Longview fire crews are on the scene of a house fire.

The fire was reported this morning in the 1500 block of Alpine Road just after 10 a.m.

Smoke was visible from the house and no one was home at the time of the fire. Five fire crews responded. Flames were shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived, according to officials on scene.

The cause is unknown but fire crews are investigating.

About 2:36 p.m., the Longview Fire Department released a statement on the fire:

On November 10, 2017 the Longview Fire Department responded to 1509 Alpine Road for a residential structure fire. Crews arrived and found fire in the back of the structure. The fire was brought under control in approximately 10 minutes. There was no one home at the time of the fire. One firefighter received treatment for a minor burn and was able to return back to work.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.