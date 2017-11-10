Boil water notice lifted for City of Arp - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Boil water notice lifted for City of Arp

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
ARP, TX (KLTV) -

The boil water issued for the City of Arp has been lifted.

City officials confirmed that there is no longer a need for residents to boil water.

Previous story:

Water restored, boil water notice remains in effect for City of Arp

