Vehicle crashes into Wood County school bus, no injuries

A Wood County School bus was involved in a wreck this morning, according to DPS, but there were no injuries reported.

Around 7:24 a.m. DPS troopers responded to the crash involving a Ford Mustang. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on SH-154 in Wood County and failed to notice Harmony ISD school bus 24.

The bus was stopped loading children on SH-154 at Private Road 7573. The vehicle ran into the back of the stopped bus.

DPS says there were 26 children on the bus at the time but none were injured.

The driver of the Ford Mustang was not injured in the crash.

The roadway has been cleared and the crash remains under investigation.

