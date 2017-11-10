Friday's weather: Lots of sunshine with highs reaching the mid 60s

Grab the jackets before stepping outside today. Temperatures this morning are in the 40s, and some locations dove into the 30s overnight.

Sunshine will be abundant, but afternoon highs will only warm into the middle 60s. An easterly flow will be in place, moving in at 5-10 mph.

Veterans Day will feature another cool start. Saturday morning will have temperatures in the middle 40s at sunrise. The sky will be partly cloudy and highs will make it into the upper 60s. A cold front is expected to move through Sunday.

Temperatures are not expected to suffer, but the front could give the area a small increase in rain chances.

The new work week will be warmer. The wind direction will shift back to a southerly flow, and this will help temperatures to climb, along with the sunshine that the first half of the week will receive.

Highs will make it into the 70s and overnight lows will drop into the 50s.

