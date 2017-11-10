Gilmer visits Pittsburg in the Red Zone Game of the Week

Our Red Zone Game of the Week features Gilmer at Pittsburg. The winner claims the second playoff seed out of District 7-4A Division II, while the loser gets third.



Despite being separated by just under 20 miles, this isn't a fierce rivalry, but Friday night will be the 70th meeting between the two programs.



In the same district, the Buckeyes and Pirates played last year and Gilmer won 51 to 35. In fact, Gilmer has won the last seven contests against Pittsburg, so the Pirates are looking for their first victory over the Buckeyes in 21 years. That is right, the Pirates last beat Gilmer in 1996.



As for this matchup, we could be in a for a shootout. Quarterback Aaron "Poppy" Brown and Gilmer average almost 48 points per game, but the Buckeyes

also allow more than 35 a contest.



On top of that, the Pirates are explosive on offense as well thanks to a balanced attacked led by quarterback Jaylon Jimmerson.



