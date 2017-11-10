Gilmer visits Pittsburg in the Red Zone Game of the Week

Our Red Zone Game of the Week features Gilmer at Pittsburg. The winner claims the second playoff seed out of District 7-4A Division II, while the loser gets third. Despite being separated by just under 20 miles, this isn't a fierce rivalry, but Friday night will be the 70th meeting between the two programs.More >>
A court has upheld a suspension for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.More >>
The Lufkin Panthers now know when and where their Bi-District playoff game will be. Coach Todd Quick confirmed that the school won the coin flip with Rockwall Heath so the game will be on Friday, Nov.17.More >>
