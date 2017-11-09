Playoff implications

We have new information that you can use to help plan your weekend. Bob Hallmark joins us tonight with a new Restaurant Report. See what health inspectors think about the East Texas eateries they dropped in on.
The Red Zone game of the week has all the makings of a real blockbuster. Gilmer faces Pittsburg Friday night. Tonight, Justin Woodard gives you a behind the scenes preview about what's at stake.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto has been tracking the dropping temperatures for you. Tonight at 10, he has a new forecast that will let you know just how cold you can expect it to be in the weather where you live.
Our Red Zone Game of the Week features Gilmer at Pittsburg. The winner claims the second playoff seed out of District 7-4A Division II, while the loser gets third. Despite being separated by just under 20 miles, this isn't a fierce rivalry, but Friday night will be the 70th meeting between the two programs.More >>
In response to the Sutherland Springs shooting, an East Texas sheriff is extending an offer to churches to help increase security, and in some cases, fight back against potential attacks.More >>
Sarah Hollis was looking to adopt a dog for about four months before she moved back to her hometown of Tyler. When she came across The Humane Society's Pets Fur People website she stumbled upon a small fluffy dog named Diamond.More >>
Longview High School won the Coats for Kids Classroom Challenge in Gregg County. This year's win made the school's 6th win out of the last seven years.More >>
The mother of a college student who remains in the ICU is speaking out about the impact an accident has had on her son.More >>
