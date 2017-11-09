Restaurant Reports: 6 ETX restaurants get perfect scores

The latest health department inspection is clean as a whistle.

In Longview, at Taco Bell at 200 West Marshall Avenue, there were no violations, no demerits.

In Whitehouse, at Dairy Queen #13 at 419 Highway 110 North, there were no violations, no demerits.

In Troup, at Sonic Drive-In at 1807 West Duval, there were no violations, no demerits.

In Tyler, at Ruffo's Kitchen Fresh (Inside the Tyler Airport) at 700 Skyway Road, there were no violations, no demerits.

Schlotzsky's #3 at 2105 South Southeast Loop 323 in Tyler also had no violations, no demerits.

Same goes for Cici's Pizza #986 at 211 North Northwest Loop 323 in Tyler- no violations, no demerits.