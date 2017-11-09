Titus County sheriff offers church security advice

Our Red Zone Game of the Week features Gilmer at Pittsburg. The winner claims the second playoff seed out of District 7-4A Division II, while the loser gets third. Despite being separated by just under 20 miles, this isn't a fierce rivalry, but Friday night will be the 70th meeting between the two programs.More >>
Our Red Zone Game of the Week features Gilmer at Pittsburg. The winner claims the second playoff seed out of District 7-4A Division II, while the loser gets third. Despite being separated by just under 20 miles, this isn't a fierce rivalry, but Friday night will be the 70th meeting between the two programs.More >>
In response to the Sutherland Springs shooting, an East Texas sheriff is extending an offer to churches to help increase security, and in some cases, fight back against potential attacks.More >>
In response to the Sutherland Springs shooting, an East Texas sheriff is extending an offer to churches to help increase security, and in some cases, fight back against potential attacks.More >>
Sarah Hollis was looking to adopt a dog for about four months before she moved back to her hometown of Tyler. When she came across The Humane Society's Pets Fur People website she stumbled upon a small fluffy dog named Diamond.More >>
Sarah Hollis was looking to adopt a dog for about four months before she moved back to her hometown of Tyler. When she came across The Humane Society's Pets Fur People website she stumbled upon a small fluffy dog named Diamond.More >>
Longview High School won the Coats for Kids Classroom Challenge in Gregg County. This year's win made the school's 6th win out of the last seven years.More >>
Longview High School won the Coats for Kids Classroom Challenge in Gregg County. This year's win made the school's 6th win out of the last seven years.More >>
The mother of a college student who remains in the ICU is speaking out about the impact an accident has had on her son.More >>
The mother of a college student who remains in the ICU is speaking out about the impact an accident has had on her son.More >>