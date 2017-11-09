Smith County Historical Society prepares to unveil WWI exhibit

The society is getting the exhibit prepped for an open later in November. (Source: KLTV)

The historical society will display artifacts from the war, including old mess kits, uniforms and guns. (Source: KLTV)

It's been 100 years since the United States joined World War I. Smith County's population at that time was much smaller, but with the world converging on Europe, there was no shortage of East Texans who fought.

The Smith County Historical Society is preparing a new exhibit for them. KLTV 7 got a look inside as they get everything ready. The historical society will display artifacts alongside old newspaper clippings, photographs and letters home from Smith County servicemen.

