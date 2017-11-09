Smith County Historical Society prepares to unveil WWI exhibit - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Smith County Historical Society prepares to unveil WWI exhibit

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

It's been 100 years since the United States joined World War I. Smith County's population at that time was much smaller, but with the world converging on Europe, there was no shortage of East Texans who fought.

The Smith County Historical Society is preparing a new exhibit for them. KLTV 7 got a look inside as they get everything ready. The historical society will display artifacts alongside old newspaper clippings, photographs and letters home from Smith County servicemen.

