Homes for the Holidays: Sarah and Lola

Sarah Hollis was looking to adopt a dog for about four months before she moved back to her hometown of Tyler. When she came across The Humane Society's Pets Fur People website she stumbled upon a small fluffy dog named Diamond.

"I just knew I needed a dog and a friend in my life to kind of help cheer me up and be there when I get home and so when I saw her picture online I knew it was meant to be," Hollis said.

After bringing her home, Hollis decided to rename her new companion Lola; they've been attached at the hip ever since.

“We are best friends I would say. As soon as I come home it’s so funny, she’ll run and grab a toy as soon as I walk in the door she’s ready to play,” she said.

Over the last fifty years, Pets Fur People has saved thousands of animals by finding responsible pet owners to adopt them. Davis said the organization was her go-to place to place to find the right pet.

“I think anybody who’s in the market who really wants to give a dog a loving home, Pets Fur People is a wonderful place to go look. There’s a lot of great dogs, it was very hard for me to leave with just one and not more dogs,” she said.

Even though she decided to only adopt one dog, Hollis knows Lola is all she needs to be loved forever.

“Oh, she’s definitely changed my life. (laughs) You look goofy. She just brings so much joy to me to everybody she meets. So I just love coming home knowing someone’s going to be super excited to see me,” she said.

Hollis described Lola as a happy dog that always has a smile on her face.

Pets Fur People has an abundance of homeless cats and dogs in need of a family.

The organization is in the middle of their fall fundraising campaign and needs help to continue their work. Pets Fur People needs monetary donations and, of course, adoption applicants. Follow this link to learn more.

